PERRY, James



James D. Perry, age 89, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at his home in Tequesta, Florida. He was born in Dallas, Texas, to Dick and Rozelle Perry. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; children Dick Perry (Becky) and Janie McKinley; stepchildren Donny Davis (Karen), Doug Davis, and Mark Davis; grandchildren Jessica Rinkes (Brandon), Amber Schultz (D.J.), Hayden Copeland, William Perry, and Jonathan Perry; step-grandchildren Madison West (Peter), Amelia Davis, Tyler Davis, Kennedy Davis, and Shelby Davis; and one great-grandchild, Oakleigh Schultz. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bill Perry (Indira), his daughter Susie Copeland (Eddie) and his grandson Griffin Copeland. He graduated from Southwest High School, Kansas City, Missouri, and from the University of Kansas in 1954 where he was a member of the SAE fraternity. He was honored to have a brief walk-on experience with the Kansas Jayhawk basketball team and enjoyed being a Kansas City Chief's Red Coat Volunteer. He served in the Air Force in Hokkaido, Japan, as Commissary Officer at Chitose Air Base leaving with the rank of Captain. His entire 40-year business career was with Ford Motor Company, starting in the District Sales and Marketing Office in Kansas City, Missouri, as a Field Manager and developing among many assignments to District Sales Manager in Davenport, Iowa, and in Richmond, Virginia; Fleet and Leasing Sales Manager in Dearborn, Michigan; and ending as Regional Manager, Market Representation in Atlanta. One of his memorable credits was Chairman of Volunteers for the American Red Cross in 1996 at the Olympics held in Atlanta, Georgia. Memorials may be given to the American Red Cross, 1955 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30324 (404-876-3302).

