ajc logo
X

Peeples, Ruby

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

| 1 hour ago

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">PEEPLES, Ruby K.<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Peeples, Ruby K., 83, passed on April 24, 2021. Celebration of Life for Ruby K. Peeples will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel at Meadows Mortuary. <br/><br/>Interment - Kennedy Memorial Gardens, 2500 River Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294 Visitation, Thursday, April 29, 4:00-7:00 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478. </font><br/>

<p>Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com</p>

<p>View the obituary on Legacy.com</p>

<p>Funeral Home Information</p>

<p>Meadows Mortuary, Inc.</p>

<p>419 Flat Shoals Avenue, S.E.</p>

<p>Atlanta, GA</p>

<p>30316</p>

<p>https://www.meadowsmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral</p>

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top