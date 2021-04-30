<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">PEEPLES, Ruby K.<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Peeples, Ruby K., 83, passed on April 24, 2021. Celebration of Life for Ruby K. Peeples will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel at Meadows Mortuary. <br/><br/>Interment - Kennedy Memorial Gardens, 2500 River Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294 Visitation, Thursday, April 29, 4:00-7:00 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478. </font><br/>