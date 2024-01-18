PEARSON, Josephine
Age 93, passed on January 13, 2024. Celebration of Life service will be held at 5 PM on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at our SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Georgia Alzheimer's Foundation. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, (404) 241-5656.
Funeral Home Information
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb
Decatur, GA
30034
