PEARSON, Josephine



Age 93, passed on January 13, 2024. Celebration of Life service will be held at 5 PM on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at our SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Georgia Alzheimer's Foundation. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, (404) 241-5656.



