Pearson, Josephine

1 hour ago

PEARSON, Josephine

Age 93, passed on January 13, 2024. Celebration of Life service will be held at 5 PM on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at our SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Georgia Alzheimer's Foundation. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, (404) 241-5656.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

