PAUL, Andrew John



1947-2024



Andy was a loving husband and father. He died on January 30, of complications following surgical repair of a broken hip.



Andy was born at Parris Island, SC, the son of a career Marine officer. He graduated from Northern Illinois University, in 1969, and joined the Army, learning programming and data reduction for main frame computers. He put his skills to work following discharge from the Army, first with Coca-Cola, then DeKalb County, Georgia, and finally twenty years with Aramco in Saudi Arabia. He married Lynn Agoos on a visit home. His son was born in Saudi Arabia.



Andy was a voracious reader of books on a variety of subjects. He was a member of two Civil War roundtables. He made many visits to Civil War battlefields with anyone that would go.



He is survived by his son, Seth; daughter-in-law, Missi; and siblings, Tom and Janet. His wife Lynn predeceased him. Unfortunately he will never meet his first grandchild, due in June. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



