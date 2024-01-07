OBERDORFER, Michael "Mike"



Michael Oberdorfer, "Mike", age 69, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. He is survived by his mother, Saralyn (Bonowitz) Oberdorfer; his sisters, Julie (Oberdorfer) Leibel (Steven) and Robin (Oberdorfer) Kottman (Stacy); and nieces and nephews, Lauren Leibel, Michelle Leibel, Jonathan Leibel, Jaclyn Kottman Hittner (Stephen), Ryan Kottman, and Joel Kottman.



Mike was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Oberdorfer II and grandparents, Donald and Dorothy (Bayersdorfer) Oberdorfer, and Joe and Faye (Conway) Bonowitz.



Mike's positivity and "never met a stranger" personality endeared him to many people throughout his life. Mike thrived as a resident at Annandale Village in Suwanee, GA, a wonderful community for developmentally disabled adults, forging friendships with villagers and staff. An avid radio fan, lifelong Atlanta history buff, and aspiring disc jockey, Mike was a fun-loving soul who never passed up an opportunity for announcing events, singing in the Annandale Choir, and taking advantage of every field trip, class, and learning opportunity.



Through his optimism and dedication, Mike showed that everyone, despite their differences, deserves to be empowered, uplifted, and loved.



A Celebration of Life will be held in his memory on Friday, January 19th, 2024, 1 PM at Annandale Village, 3500 Annandale Lane, Suwanee, GA, 30024 with a reception following the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Annandale Village, (www.annandale.org).



