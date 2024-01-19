O'HARA, James "Jim" Brian



James "Jim" Brian O'Hara was born on January 26, 1954, in Baltimore, MD and lived a remarkable life. He died in Rome, GA on January 16, 2024. Jim is survived by his wife, Patricia McCaddin O'Hara; sons, Jon and Will; mother, Jean; grandchildren; and many family members. He was a staple in Georgia sports for over three decades serving as the sports journalist at the Carrollton Times-Georgian and the Rome News-Tribune. Live streaming of his funeral at www.hendersonandsons.com.



