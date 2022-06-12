Nutting, John

NUTTING, Jr., John



Our beloved John Edward Nutting, Jr. of Atlanta, passed on May 20, 2022 at the age of 83. Affectionately known by his grandkids as "Gramps", Ed was born in Washington, D.C., son of the late John Edward Nutting, Sr. and Hilda James Nutting. Ed grew up in Atlanta and graduated from Northside High School, where he was a standout football player. He matriculated to Georgia Tech on a football scholarship, joined the Sigma Nu Fraternity, and earned a degree in Industrial Management. Ed not only excelled at football but also competed on the Georgia Tech track team in shot put and narrowly missed qualifying for the 1960 Olympic Games. In 1961, Ed was a second-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns and then played under Tom Landry with the Dallas Cowboys. After injuries took him away from football, Ed attended Woodrow Wilson School of Law, passing The Georgia Bar right away. Ed enjoyed a long career in commercial real estate, including 25 years of leadership as Managing Broker of Northside Realty's Commercial Division, recognition as a recipient of the Atlanta Board of Realtors Silver Phoenix Award, and ending his career with Marcus and Millichap. Ed was a member of First Baptist Church of Atlanta and North Mt. Zion Church of God in Hiawassee, GA and served as a Rector of North Georgia Men's Tres Dias.



While he loved his athletic and professional careers, nothing gave Gramps more pleasure than being with his grandkids. The perennial cheerleader always offering that hug, high-five, smile and encouraging word, Gramps never missed an event where a family member was playing or performing. His kindness and love extended broadly to the friends of his kids and grandkids, too, and he will be greatly missed.



Ed is survived by his wife of 51 years, Forrest A. Nutting; sister-in-law, Nancy McWhorter; son, Bradford J. Nutting; daughter, Forrest N. Day and her husband, Parke; grandchildren, Madeline Smith, Conner Edward, Darby Forrest Day, and Savannah Lee Nutting. He was predeceased by his sister, Nancy Nutting Freeman.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to North Mt. Zion Church of God- Hiawassee or to First Baptist Church of Atlanta. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



