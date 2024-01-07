NETTLES, Robert A. "Bob"



Robert "Bob" A. Nettles, Atlanta native, age 74, died peacefully at his home in Brookhaven, Georgia, on Sunday, December 31, 2023. He is survived by his partner of 23 years, Mona Rubinstein; adoring daughter, Ashley; and older sister, Patricia Scroggs. He was predeceased by his son, Jason Sorensen; mother, Kathleen Futrelle; and father, Charles B. Nettles.



Bob is remembered by friends and family for his keen sense of humor, his passion for music and guitars, mastering the Sunday crossword puzzle, and his vast knowledge of wine and whiskey. Bob owned the landmark Pharr Road Wine and Cheese Shop in Buckhead for nearly 20 years before continuing as a wholesale distributor for fine wines in the Atlanta area. He was a proud American and he was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard.



A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Fond memories and condolences may be left a H. M. Patterson-Oglethorpe website. www.hmpattersonoglethorpe.com





