Nail, Miriam

Mrs. Miriam Alberta (DeFore) Nail, age 88, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2024. She was born in Sparta, Georgia on Monday, June 3, 1935. Mrs. Nail was the daughter of the late, Rufus Lewis DeFore and the late, Rochelle (Hutchins) Yarborough. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nail is preceded in death by her first husband, Melvin Nail; her second husband, Henry Silvers; her last husband, Houstin Hutton; by two brothers, Lewis DeFore and Ronnie DeFore; by two sisters, Gladys Cox and Ramona DeFore; and by her stepmother, Bonnie DeFore.



Mrs. Nail graduated from San Jacinto High School in Houston, Texas. She was of Christian faith and enjoyed watching Church services on television. Mrs. Nail also enjoyed sewing and helping others in need by volunteering at the Soup Kitchen in Carrollton, Georgia for over ten years. Above all, Mrs. Nail loved her family, and she will be dearly missed.



Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Lisa Nail of Martin, Georgia; her daughter and son-in-law, Katherine and David Tovey of Temple, Georgia; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Melissa DeFore of Seneca, South Carolina and Greg and Nancy DeFore of Salem, South Carolina; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Lisa and Ed Barnes of Westminster, South Carolina and Debbie and Ronald Radford of Chesnee, South Carolina; her grandchildren and their spouses, Clint and Kimberly Nail, Allie and Vincent Lim, Kyle and Emily Tovey, and Derek Tovey; her great-grandchildren, Julianna Nail, Ethan Nail, Cole Tovey, David Tovey, Katie Tovey and Alina Lim; one brother-in-law, Martin Nail; two sisters-in-law, Betty DeFore and Betty Nail. Mrs. Nail is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 11 AM, from Fairview Memorial Gardens in Stockbridge, Georgia with Reverend David Tovey officiating.



In lieu of flowers, a love offering (In Miriam Nail's Memory) can be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org .



Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.



Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.



