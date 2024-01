MURRAY, Rev. Milton



The Rev. Milton Hood Murray, 94, a retired Episcopal priest, died January 3, 2024. The funeral service, followed by a reception, will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 11, 2024, at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 634 West Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta, GA. Burial at Alta Vista Cemetery in Gainesville, GA, has been postponed for a later date due to inclement weather.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com