MUNNA, Joseph Vincent



We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Joseph Vincent Munna, 90, of Buford, Georgia, in his home on Sunday, May 1, 2022 surrounded by family and loved ones. Born on April 6, 1932 in Freeport, New York, the son of Dr. Giuseppe and Therese (Marano) Munna. Joseph was a twenty-one-year veteran of the USAF Strategic Air Command.



Joseph is survived by his beloved wife Margaret and his seven children. Kathleen Munna of Baltimore, Maryland; Karen Munna of Brookhaven, Georgia; John Munna and his spouse Jody Ougel of Mesa, Arizona; Ann Doll and her spouse, Walter E. Doll (Buddy) of Buford, Georgia; Joseph Munna and his spouse Akiko of Vienna, Virginia; Lisa Moe and her spouse, Robert Moe of Blue Ridge, Georgia; and Michael Cannata and his spouse Katherine of Nashville, Tennessee. Joseph is also survived by his brother, Dr. John C. Munna of Atlanta, Georgia; and his nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Joseph had a brilliant mind, a quick wit and an unquenchable curiosity. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from Fordham University and he attended St. John's University School of Law until his entry on active duty with the U.S. Air Force in June of 1955. During his twenty-one-year career in the USAF, Joseph earned an additional Master of Science degree in Public Administration from The George Washington University; a Master of Arts degree in Political Science from The University of Dayton and a PhD (pending defense of dissertation) in Political Science from Fordham University.



Joseph was a graduate of the Engineering Management Program, Graduate School of Engineering, UCLA; a graduate of the USAF Air Command and Staff College and a graduate of the USAF Counter-Insurgency Warfare program. He was selected by the U.S. Department of State as a participant in the Scholar-Diplomat Program (Bureau of Politico-Military Affairs). He was also a member of Pi Sigma Alpha, the national Political Science Honor Society.



After his military career, Joseph went on to be a successful businessman. He founded Healen Communications which supported the military services with strategic communications. Joseph was an adventurer at heart and had a love affair with his boats and his fast cars. He traveled to six of the seven continents and was always planning adventures. He had a passion for photography and most genres of music, especially 70's rock. He was also a foodie before foodies were foodies. And above all, he loved his family and their wellbeing was always foremost in his heart.



Joseph was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of the Catholic Church of St. Monica, in Buford, Georgia. He was very involved in his faith and instrumental in supporting the mission of the Catholic Church.



The Wake will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory,4400 S Lee Street, Buford, Georgia, 30518



The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022 from 11 AM to Noon, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life reception from noon to 2 PM at Catholic Church of St. Monica 1700 Buford Highway, Duluth, Georgia 30097



The Internment will be held in a private ceremony at the Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Georgia on a future date.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the North East Georgia Hospice, Catholic Church of St. Monica's Capital Fund or Saint Vincent de Paul.



