Muir, Albert William

Albert William ("Bill") Muir ll passed away Monday, February 26, 2024, surrounded by his family. Bill was born in Providence, Rhode Island, on April 15, 1947, to Douglas and Barbara Shepard Muir. The family settled in Atlanta, Georgia, when Bill was a young child. Bill attended The Lovett School and graduated in 1965. He was an outstanding lineman on Lovett's 1964 North Georgia Champion "Mighty Mites," the first football championship in Lovett's history. He then went on to the University of South Carolina, graduating with a finance degree. He was an active member of the Kappa Alpha Order. He got a big laugh when he became the "Putt Putt" Intramural Champion there. In 1968, Bill married his high school sweetheart, Tee Price Davis, and during their nineteen-year marriage they had three children of whom he was always very proud: W. Price Muir, Julie Muir Harlan and John Shepard Muir. Bill started his career in finance at C&S Bank before transitioning to a successful career as a commercial real estate executive. He was a past President of the Buckhead Lion's Club, and was active in many other civic and social organizations. He especially loved being on the board of St Jude's. His true passion was playing golf, which he learned as a very young boy at East Lake Golf Club. Bill enjoyed spending the later days of life with his beloved wife since 2005, Adele Gabbay Muir. They had many happy years together. One of the greatest joys of Bill's life was being a grandfather to his eight grandchildren: Will, Mary Skiles and Dixon Muir, Charlie and Smith Harlan, and Shep, Eliza, and Billy Muir. Affectionately known as "Peepa", Bill's greatest pleasure was spending time with them, especially on summer trips to High Hampton, on the golf course, at sports events and at Bones in Atlanta for family dinners. Bill's sense of humor and warmth always made a lasting impression on those he met. He had the ability to make you laugh when you needed it most. To quote Randy Coley, a lifelong friend, "Bill Muir was always positive. A day spent with him was always a great day." Bill was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Julie Muir Harlan; and brother, Douglas Gordan Muir. He is survived by his wife, Adele Gabbay Muir; sons, W. Price (Anna) Muir and John (Charlotte) Muir; eight grandchildren; and brother, Jeff (Doris) Muir; along with many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service celebrating Bill's life will be held at St. Anne's Episcopal Church on Thursday, March 14, at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish to do so, it was Bill's wish for donations to be made in his memory to Julie's Dream, a nonprofit organization founded in his late daughter's honor after her battle with cancer. The mission of Julie's Dream is to give children from under-resourced communities in Atlanta awe-inspiring wilderness experiences in a faith-based setting. Donations can be mailed to Julie's Dream, P.O. Box 250025, Atlanta, GA 30325, or made online at www.juliesdream.org.



