MORRIS, Patricia Ann "Pat"



Ms. Patricia Ann Morris, age 63, of Roswell, Georgia, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020.



Patricia was born on May 26, 1957, in New York City, the daughter to the late Lawrence and Katerina Morris.



Patricia was an avid reader, traveler, tennis enthusiast, and humble servant of her community. She was very dedicated to health and exercise and was heavily involved in her church, the choir, and GOYA. Patricia graduated from Rutgers University with a degree in Education, and later went on to earn her Masters from Georgia State University. Pat moved from New Jersey to Atlanta and worked as a foreign language teacher for Fulton County Schools until she retired 5 years ago from Webb Bridge Middle School. She continued to help children K-12 by substituting in various Fulton County Schools.



Pat was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral for many years, followed by the Cumming Church, and more recently the Marietta Church. She was always service oriented whether it be in her career helping children or serving at the various churches she was blessed to be a member of. She loved her Orthodox religion and was a part of Philoptochos and sang in the Marietta Choir on Sundays. Her family and friends will forever cherish her enthusiasm to sing Happy Birthday to anyone and everyone and serenade her loved ones on the piano. Patricia was loved and adored by her family and many, many truly good friends. She will be greatly missed by all and of course by her cat, Redford.



Pat was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Her beautiful life and love for her family and faith will forever be cherished in the lives who knew her.



Patricia is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Lawrence and Katerina "Kitty" Morris. She is survived by her brother, Theodore "Ted" Morris (Barbara); nephews, Michael (Madison), Adam, and Noah; great nephew, Ezekiel; and her extended Michigan family, Mick, Judy, Mike, Debbie, Austin, Lauren, and Julia Fournier.



A Trisagion service followed by a graveside service, will take place at Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. While only Ted Morris, his family, and a few friends will attend the Trisagion service, all are welcome to join in celebrating Pat's life at the graveside service beginning at 12:00 PM. Green Lawn Cemetery is located at 950 Mansell Rd, Roswell, GA 30076.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the GOYA or Choir Ministries at any of Pat's churches; Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church; Saints Raphael, Nicholas, and Irene Greek Orthodox Church; or Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation.



Patricia Ann Morris will be greatly missed, may her memory be eternal!



