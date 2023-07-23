MORAN, Thomas



It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Thomas Francis Moran, 86, of Atlanta, GA, a beloved professor and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Born on December 11, 1936, in Manchester, NH, he was the son of Francis Leo Moran and Mamie (Morin) Moran. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan (Belliveau) Moran; four loving children, Dorothy, Michael, Linda, and Mary; seven precious grandchildren, Joshua, Ashley, Jordan, Alexandra, Caleb, Anna, Christina; and many additional relatives and friends. After graduating from Bishop Bradley High School in Manchester, NH, Thomas then earned a B.S. degree in Chemistry from St. Anslem's College and a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Notre Dame, where he was an Atomic Energy Commission Graduate Fellow. He then became a post-doctorate research associate and an associate scientist at Brookhaven National Laboratory. Thomas followed his passion for research, teaching and advising in 1966 when he began his career as a professor of chemistry at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. He spent 38 years as a much loved and dedicated professor, working in his lab with his expertise in physical chemistry and mass spectrometry. Writing over 100 scientific articles, receiving 12 grants/contracts and 3 patents, it was the highlight of his career to advise and advocate for his graduate and PhD students. After retiring from Georgia Tech, Thomas and Joan decided to take on a new challenge and become a real estate team. They worked with Prudential and Berkshire Hathaway for a combined 13 years. They enjoyed helping incoming professors to Georgia Tech find their new homes. Thomas was a loving father who worked hard and sacrificed for his family. He loved playing games with his children including cards, board games and checkers (at which he was impossible to beat). He loved museums, music, scholarly articles and being outside. He was a man of faith and was active for many years in the IHM parish. Thomas lived his life to the fullest and will be dearly missed. The family will receive friends at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home Friday evening, July 28, 2023, from 4:00 until 8:00. A service will then be held Saturday July 29, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church with a reception immediately following.





