Mitchell, Tiffany

1 hour ago

MITCHELL, Tiffany C.

September14, 1980 - January 18, 2024

Tiffany C. Mitchell passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2024. Celebration of life will be held on Friday, February 2, 2024, at 1 PM, at Gregory B Levett and Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway. Visitation will also be held at our South Dekalb Chapel on Thursday February 1, 2024 12-8 PM. Please express your condolences on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South Dekalb Chapel.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

