MITCHELL, Tiffany C.



September14, 1980 - January 18, 2024



Tiffany C. Mitchell passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2024. Celebration of life will be held on Friday, February 2, 2024, at 1 PM, at Gregory B Levett and Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway. Visitation will also be held at our South Dekalb Chapel on Thursday February 1, 2024 12-8 PM. Please express your condolences on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South Dekalb Chapel.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com