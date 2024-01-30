MITCHELL, Tiffany C.
September14, 1980 - January 18, 2024
Tiffany C. Mitchell passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2024. Celebration of life will be held on Friday, February 2, 2024, at 1 PM, at Gregory B Levett and Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway. Visitation will also be held at our South Dekalb Chapel on Thursday February 1, 2024 12-8 PM. Please express your condolences on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South Dekalb Chapel.
Funeral Home Information
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb
Decatur, GA
30034
