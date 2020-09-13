Merritt, Howard

MERRITT, Wayne Howard Wayne Merritt, 74, died August 5, 2020, in Decatur, Georgia. Dr. Merritt is survived by his beloved son and daughter-in-law John and Charlotte Merritt and grandson Kader Merritt of Stone Mountain and John's mother Susan Merritt of Avondale Estates. He is also survived by his sister Carol (Larry) Milam of Cartersville, Georgia, nephew Dan (Betsy) Milam of Cartersville, niece Emily (Matt) Kent of New Milford, Connecticut, and five great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Reverend Howard and Myrtle Merritt of Cartersville. Dr. Merritt was born on April 10, 1946, in Bainbridge Georgia. He graduated from Gordon High School in Decatur, Georgia. He is a graduate of Samford University (BA), Southern Baptist Theological Seminary (MDiv), Princeton Theological Seminary (ThM), and Emory University (PhD Religion and Philosophy). He was a member of Oakhurst Baptist Church in Decatur and was a frequent attendee at Decatur United Methodist Church. Dr. Merritt is best known as the beloved teacher of hundreds of students of Biblical Literature and Greek over a 32-year career at the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta where he was Chair of the Department of Biblical Studies and Languages and a 15-year tenure teaching the summer Greek program at Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur. He was also occasional guest professor of Bible at Morehouse College in Atlanta. Dr. Merritt was author of In Word and Deed: Moral Integrity in Paul as well as numerous articles and papers for publication in scholarly journals. He reveled in the success of his students and every sign of their new understanding and growth. The thing that distinguished his career most clearly was his devotion to his students and the genuine affection those students had for him. A private family memorial is planned for the near future.

