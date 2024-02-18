McFadden, Martha

MCFADDEN (Boyd),



Martha



Martha Boyd McFadden, 86, of Richmond, VA, passed away on February 14, 2024. She was born to the late Joseph Eugene Boyd and Frances Hand Boyd. She is survived by her children, Frances Munson Turner and her husband, Jeffrey, of Smyrna, GA, Katharine Munson Sharp and her husband, Jon, of Ft. Collins, CO, John Banks Munson and his wife, Anne, of Richmond and her stepdaughter, Ashley McFadden Prudames of Atlanta, GA. Martha is also survived by her grandchildren, Emily and Jon Sharp, Kieran and Lillian Turner, Jay and Thomas Munson, and Haven Prudames; and by her brother, Peter Randolph Boyd of Ashburn, VA; and beloved nieces and nephews. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Bradford McFadden Jr.; and her sister, Carolyn Boyd Hatcher. Martha was a graduate of St. Agnes School in Alexandria, VA, and attended Sweet Briar College and Virginia Commonwealth University. She earned a Master's degree at Georgia State University and worked as a Kindergarten teacher and preschool director at Holy Innocents' Episcopal School for many years. Martha was known for her generous spirit, devotion to her wondrous family, and loyal support of Starbucks. Among the many things that gave her joy were traveling with her amazing grandchildren, spoiling her dogs, and discovering a talent for painting. In the places she called home– Alexandria, VA, Atlanta, GA, Manteo, NC, and Richmond, VA,– she cherished her many friends and knew no strangers– people or pets. Arrangements for a celebration of her life are forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, donations in Martha's honor can be made to the Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, VA 23220.



