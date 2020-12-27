McCormack, Thomas

MCCORMACK, Sr., Dr. Thomas Wayne



Dr. Thomas "Wayne" McCormack, Sr., of Johns Creek died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the age of 82.



Born April 22, 1938 in Atlanta, he was the son of Dr. Robert Frank McCormack and Evelyn Few McCormack, both of Atlanta. While growing up, he attended the Westminster Schools and was a member of its first class. He graduated from North Fulton High School in 1956. He earned his undergraduate degree from Oglethorpe University. He went on to earn his D.D.S. from Emory University. Wayne proudly served in the U.S. Navy for two years and was a member of the Sons of the Revolution and the First Families of Georgia. He was a descendant of the Few family, whose members included William Few, signer of the U.S. Constitution, and Ignatius Few, founder of Emory University. He was an avid student of history and enjoyed researching his family's genealogy.



A third generation dentist, Wayne maintained his private practice in Norcross from 1966 until his retirement in 2002. Wayne loved practicing dentistry and brought honor to the profession. He was respected by his peers and beloved by his patients for his exceptional talent and gentle nature.



His interests included traveling, photography, and spending time with his family at their second home in Amelia Island. He was a master tinkerer and always had an ongoing project. As a lifelong car enthusiast, he was often seen in his driveway waxing his car. Wayne enjoyed entertaining his friends, playing pranks, telling jokes, and being the life of the party. He was happiest dancing with his wife. He relished his role as husband, father and grandfather. His sunny nature and sense of humor provide cherished memories of happy times and many laughs.



He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Eleanor Robinson McCormack and their three children: Dr. Thomas Wayne McCormack, Jr. (Michelle) of Athens, GA, Dr. William Robinson McCormack, Sr. (Nicole) of Macon, GA, and Catherine McCormack Hippe (Russell) of Atlanta. "Pappy" is also survived by six grandchildren: Murray, William, Mary Caroline, Thomas, Catherine and Hill; nieces: Diane McCormack Jones (David) of Lovettsville, VA and Lyn McCormack Meadows (Wes) of Sevierville, TN, and many family members and dear friends. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, William Deal McCormack and Col. Robert Frank McCormack.



A memorial service will be held at Duluth First United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Duluth First United Methodist Church (duluthumc.org) or to Eagle Ranch (eagleranch.org). The family sends special thanks to Seasons Hospice and his caregivers for their care and compassion during his illness



