McBean, Bernard

MCBEAN, Bernard

Age 82, of Ellenwood, GA, passed on January 14, 2024.Public Viewing will be held Saturday, January 27,2024 from 12:00 PM - 8:00PM; Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home- South Dekalb Chapel. Funeral services will be held in St. Thomas, U.S Virgin Islands; information is forthcoming.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

