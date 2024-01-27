MCBEAN, Bernard
Age 82, of Ellenwood, GA, passed on January 14, 2024.Public Viewing will be held Saturday, January 27,2024 from 12:00 PM - 8:00PM; Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home- South Dekalb Chapel. Funeral services will be held in St. Thomas, U.S Virgin Islands; information is forthcoming.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb
Decatur, GA
30034
https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral