Matthews, Deborah

MATTHEWS (BRISCOE), Deborah Ann "Debbie"



Deborah Ann Briscoe Mathews of Madison, GA was granted her angel wings on Saturday, June 17, 2023 and heaven rejoiced. She was born on July 2, 1953 in Holly Springs, Mississippi to Wallace Edward Briscoe and Shirley P. Thompson who have preceded her in death. She was married to the late Miller Jackson Mathews, Jr. They raised three children together in the beautiful homes they created for their family over the years in Holly Springs, Mississippi; Springdale, Arkansas; and Marietta, Georgia.



Her bible is engraved Debbie, which is how she was known by all those who loved her. Debbie was a former member of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Marietta, Georgia and recently a member of Madison Baptist Church in Madison, GA. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Debbie was a faithful Christian. She had an abiding faith in and unwavering love for the Lord. Debbie was an immense wealth of knowledge and reflected His love to everyone she met. She was a blessing and a light to all who knew her.



Debbie loved her family and friends deeply. She was an avid gardener and phenomenal cook. She had a true gift and elegance in how she presented herself and entertained. Debbie had a 40 plus year career in the Waste Industry and was quite accomplished. She worked in regional accounting at Browning-Ferris Industries before becoming Chief Financial Officer at Sunray Services then CEO and President of Waste Integrated Service Consultants.



Debbie is survived by her daughter Anne, sons Stuart (Brooke) and Brooks (Laura Kate), and three grandchildren Rhett, Jackson, and Molly who all adored and loved her. She was known to her family as Deb, Mom, DeeDee, Aunt Debbie, and Aunt Darla. She is also survived by her sisters, Belinda Beasley (Robert), Mary Lorraine Briscoe, Ellen Taylor; brother, Wallace Briscoe; two nieces, Beth and Rachel; and four nephews, Robert, Daniel, Blake, and Jacob.



In lieu of flowers, her children request any memorial and donations be sent to Madison Baptist Church, 328 S Main Street, Madison, GA 30650. http://madisonbc.org



A Memorial Service wase held in the Sanctuary at Madison Baptist Church, Madison, GA on June 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM immediately following visitation with the family at 1:00 PM in the Sanctuary.



A.E. Carter Funeral Home, Madison, GA in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at https://www.aecarterfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

A. E. Carter Funeral Home

1670 Atlanta Hwy

Madison, GA

30650-2078

https://www.aecarterfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral