MARSHALL, Perry J.



Celebration of Life Services for Perry J. Marshall, of Ellenwood, will be held Saturday, March 23, 2024, 1:00 PM, at The Refreshing Place Ministries, 5336 Snapfinger Park Drive, Decatur, Georgia 30035. Pastor Raymond Price, officiating. The remains will be placed in state at 12:00 Noon. Interment Monday, March 25, 2024, 10:30 AM, at Georgia National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, March 22, 2024, from 6:00 -8:00 PM, at the mortuary.



Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 12:00 Noon.



Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue (404) 371-0772-3.





