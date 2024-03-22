Obituaries

Marshall, Perry

1 hour ago

MARSHALL, Perry J.

Celebration of Life Services for Perry J. Marshall, of Ellenwood, will be held Saturday, March 23, 2024, 1:00 PM, at The Refreshing Place Ministries, 5336 Snapfinger Park Drive, Decatur, Georgia 30035. Pastor Raymond Price, officiating. The remains will be placed in state at 12:00 Noon. Interment Monday, March 25, 2024, 10:30 AM, at Georgia National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, March 22, 2024, from 6:00 -8:00 PM, at the mortuary.

Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 12:00 Noon.

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue (404) 371-0772-3.




Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

