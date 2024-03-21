MANN, Robert Leroy



Robert Leroy Mann, 81, of Canton, Georgia passed away on March 19, 2024. Born on November 5, 1942 to Charlie Dillard Mann and Annie Mae Milford Mann.



Robert was a bright student, he graduated from Cherokee High in 1960 as Star Student and District Star Student. He attended Georgia Institute of Technology where he graduated in 1965 with a degree in Aerospace Engineering. While at Tech, he did Co-Op training at N.A.S.A. at Langley Field in Virginia. After graduation, he worked at McDonald Douglass Aircraft Corporation out of St. Louis doing wind tunnel testing.



Robert returned to Georgia in 1973 and worked for Georgia Power delivering appliances and doing electric work. Robert also taught Math and Electromechanics at his Alma Mater, Cherokee High School, from 1973 to 1977. Teaching at Cherokee High School is where he met his wife, Louise Walker Mann and together they started Mann's Greenhouse in Hickory Flat with the help of his parents. Mann's Greenhouse grew to be one of the larger employers in Cherokee County. Robert was involved in Farm Bureau and served as President of the Cherokee County Chapter. He was also on horticulture committees across the state.



Robert's hobbies included gardening, fishing, golfing with his daughters, and travel. Robert was a good husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He had a generous and caring heart.



Robert is survived by his wife, Louise Mann; daughters and sons-in-law, Susan Mann, Nancy and Ashley Adams, Alison and Ravi Attavar, Leslie Mann and Scott Paulsen; 5 grandchildren, Max, Marylou, Maebree Williams, and Hazel and Neel Attavar. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Patty Mann.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cherokee County Special Olympics (www.cherokeeso.com or venmo: @CCSO99).



Funeral services are scheduled for 4:00 PM on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at the chapel of Darby Funeral Home. Visitation will begin Wednesday, March 20, 2024 from 1:00-8:00 PM and Thursday, March 21, 2024 from 10:00 AM to the funeral hour. Interment will be at the Hickory Flat Historic Cemetery following the service for immediate family only.



