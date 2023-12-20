Malcom, Benjamin

MALCOM, Col. (Ret.) Benjamin



Colonel Benjamin Studdard Malcom, age 94, of Peachtree City, Georgia peacefully passed away at his home on Monday, October 30, 2023.



He was born on a farm in Monroe, GA on December 20, 1928. The farmhouse had no electricity until 1936. He rode a bicycle to school form 1936-1945. Colonel Malcom was a career officer who served in the United States Army from 1950-1979. He served with distinction in staff and command positions throughout the United States, Europe, and during combat tours-in Korea and Vietnam. He was inducted into the Georgia Military Hall of Fame in 2020.



Ben married the love of his life in 1955 and his wife, joyce, died in 2011. They were married for 56 years and traveled the world together. They moved 22 times and lied in Paris, France for three years. They had one son, Ben Thomas Malcom.



A Celebration of Life will be held on his birthday, Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 1:00 PM at Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home & Crematory in Peachtree City, GA with full military honors.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the scholarship fund at the University of North Georgia. Make checks payable to UNG Foundation, PO Box 1599, Dahlonega, GA 30533.



