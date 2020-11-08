Maier, Frank

MAIER, Jr., Frank Hawks



My beloved Francois, Frank Hawks Maier, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Maier & Berkele Jewelers, went to his Lord and Savior Saturday, October 31st. Frank was loved by so many people and did so much for his community and the jewelry industry that it is challenging to express in just a few paragraphs how much he meant to so many, as well as how much they meant to him. Known as "Wits" at GA Tech: a trait that carried him in good stead all his life. Frank had a wonderful temperament, diplomatic manner and scores of friends. Born November 14, 1938, son of Rosa Carson Maier and Frank Hawks Maier. An Atlanta native, he grew up in Haynes-Manor when the area was outside the city limits of Atlanta. Frank was headed to a GA Tech football game on Halloween when the Lord called him home. Frank was certainly hoping for better than the Clemson game the prior week. He was a proud Dodd's Boy, one of the student football managers under Bobby Dodd.



E. Rivers Elementary



Westminster, 1956-1960



1960 GA Tech, BS in Industrial Management



1963 New York University, Master of Science in Retailing



1956-1960 Navy ROTC GA Tech



1960-1962 United States Naval Officer Ensign and LT. (jg) USNR



Frank was awarded the selective and prestigious, well-deserved Robert M. Shipley award in the jewelry industry.



National Jeweler Hall of Fame 1991



DeBeers Carat Club - by invitation only



GIA Gemological Institute of America, Board of Governors 1981-2001, Executive chairman 1991-1997



President, American Gem Society 1979-1981



President, Southeastern Guild 1972-1973



Director, Jewelers of America, 1983-1986



Director, Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company 1985-1997



Jewelry Industry Council Board Director



President, Jewelers Vigilant Committee 1987-1989



Board Member, Jewelers of America 1983-1986



Board Member, National Retail Association



President, Georgia Jewelers Association 1970



Former board member of The Historic Oakland Foundation



The Atlanta History Center and many other local civic organizations



Deacon, First Presbyterian Church 1973-1976



President, Rotary Club of Atlanta downtown, 1987-1988



Chairman, Atlanta Business Bureau 1994-1995



President, GA Tech Alumae Association 1994-1995



Boy Scouts of America, Vice-President Atlanta Area Council



Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Atlanta Alumni Association President 1969



Atlanta Belting Company, Board of Directors, 1985-2020



Young Presidents Organization, YPO Forum II. 1980 until the present.



Life member, Capital City Club



Life Member, Piedmont Driving Club



Bicycling: Frank biked far and wide across most of western Europe. SAE luncheon group. Rotary meetings. Monday night tennis. Breakfast groups. Westminster luncheon group.



My precious Francois. Saying goodbye is not an option. I'll see you on the trail soon.



Frank leaves behind his grieving wife, Blanchette; close friend and first cousin, Herman Armin Maier III (Alden) Rome; Herman Armin Maier IV (Karen) Mill Valley, CA; Dr. Alden Maier Parsons, Raleigh; Haynes Maier Studstill (Justin) Lakeland; cousin Charlie Hull (Louise): Charlie Hull (Kris) Dunwoody; Alec Hull (Emily) Greensboro, NC; Helen Hull, Charlotte, NC; Billy Hull (Anne) Atlanta; numerous other cousins and family; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cynthia and Gary Burnette, Waynesboro, VA; brother-in-law, Bentley Hart Chappell, III, Montague, MA; nephew, Patrick Chappell, NY; in memory of nephew, Bentley Hart Chappell IV.



A private service will be held later at Westview. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the charity of your choice.

