Lunsford, Ann

Ann Chandler Lunsford, age 101, passed away on April 21, 2024 in Duluth, GA. She was born in Atlanta, GA, on October 21, 1922, to Walter and Odessa (Gordon) Chandler.



Ann graduated from Girl's High in Atlanta in 1938 at 16 years old. On December 14, 1942 she married Ernest Lunsford. They were happily married for 66 years.



She loved the Lord and was a faithful charter member of Smoke Rise Baptist Church since 1969. Her favorite pastimes were reading and playing bridge with her friends. Ann's warm smile and caring, unselfish nature left a lasting impact on all of her friends and family.



Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ernest; and her daughter-in-law, Patsy Lunsford. She is survived by her children: Kenneth (Elaine) Lunsford, Alan (Marilyn) Lunsford, and Nancy (Bill) Stanton; 9 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.



A funeral service to celebrate Ann's life will be held at A. S. Turner & Sons on North Decatur Road, Decatur, GA, on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 3 PM. Her family will begin to accept friends for visitation at 2 PM. Committal will follow at Melwood Cemetery.





