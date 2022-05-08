LEVY, Robert "Bob"



Mr. Robert Allen Levy "Bob", age 78 of Blairsville, passed away on Saturday April 30, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loving family, following a courageous 2 & 1/2 year battle with cancer. Mr. Levy was born on June 17, 1943, in Staten, Island, NY, the son of a New York City Fireman, George Levy and the late Henrietta Goldston Mitzner. He was a veteran of the US Navy, serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis and Vietnam war. Bob loved people, never met a stranger and was an inspiration to many. He was an entrepreneur his entire career, and Co-founded The Merry Go Round boutique chain. For the last seven years, Bob was board member and President of the Humane Society's Mountain Shelter, covering both Union and Towns Counties. One of his greatest passions was pickleball and he was instrumental in promoting the building of courts in both Towns and Union County. Bob was also involved with promoting the small business community through co-founding the Mountain Marty Party, a business networking event, from 2014-2020. Surviving Mr. Levy are his loving wife and best friend of fifty three years, Vickie Ryder Levy of Blairsville, one daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Randy Tawzer of Canton, GA, his siblings, Melanie and Nicke Gorney of Greenport Long Island, NY, Isador and Marci Mitzner of Palm Beach, FL., Billie Mitzner of Arlington, VA., Nancy Markle of Sarasota, FL., one grandson, USAF Staff Sgt Matthew V. Massaro, Brother in Law, Robbie Ryder, four nieces and five great nieces and nephews and many loving friends. A private family memorial service will be held on Tuesday May 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Mountain View Chapel in Blairsville, with Pastor Brian Schmidt of Calvary Alliance Church, officiating. The North GA Honor Guard will conduct Military Honors. A Celebration of Life will be held in June and will be announced. In lieu of flowers if you wish, the family requests that donations may be made in Bob's memory, to the Humane Society's Mountain Shelter, 129 Bowling Gap Circle, Blairsville GA 30512. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is handling arrangements. You may sign the family guestbook and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com

