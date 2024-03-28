LEVENS, Basil "Buddy"



Basil "Buddy" Troy Levens, age 82, of Atlanta, passed away in the comfort of his home on March 26, 2024. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Janice Kay Levens. He is survived by his children, Dedra Freedman, Scott Levens, Kim (Steve) Rhineheimer, Kelli (Joe) Mayo, and Jonathan (Muffy) Levens. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Joseph, Brittany (Whit), Krista (David), Kalyn, Nathan (Kristen), Luke, Laine, Abby, Jesse, and Derek. His legacy will continue with seven great-grandchildren, and soon another great-grandson. He is also survived by brother, Bobby Charles Levens; sisters-in-law, Rosemary (Bill) Dickey and Cindy (Mike) Gore; and brother-in-law, Gregory Pankey. He was predeceased by his parents, Troy Precious and Maybelle Levens; sister, June Campbell; and granddaughter, Micah.



Born on February 5, 1942, in Leland, GA, Buddy married Jan on July 13, 1963, in Greenville, MS. He served in the Air Force, the CDC, and began his career with the Bureau of Federal Prisons in 1967. He and Jan moved all around the United States, but he always pointed his shoes towards Atlanta no matter where they lived. He would always come home to his mother's house, where she had Brunswick stew waiting for him from the Old Hickory House. They retired to Ormewood Park in Atlanta, where he spent his time walking the streets of Moreland Avenue, gardening, and watching football and MSNBC. A devoted husband, father, brother, and grandfather, family was always the most important to him. He could be counted on to listen well, remember the details of everyone's life, and always worry more about the wellbeing of his family and their future than his own.



Visitation will be held at A.S. Turner & Sons, Decatur, GA, on Thursday, March 28, 2024 from 6-8 PM. Private service will be held at Westview Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest to be together forever with Jan.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com