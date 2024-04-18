LETT, Emmer



Mrs. Emmer Lett entered eternal rest on April 11, 2024. Home-Going Service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2024, 12:00 Noon at Rock Springs Baptist Church, 2050 Island Shoals Rd., Jackson, GA 30233, Bishop David Johnson, Pastor, Eulogist Assisted by others. Interment, Church Cemetery. Her family and friends will assemble at her residence at 10:45 AM. Visitation will be held for family and friends Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 12:00 Noon until 6:00 PM. She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband, Mr. Willie M. Lett, Sr.; four sons, Mr. Cheston Harris, Mr. Fletcher Smith, Mr. Willie M. Lett, Jr., and Mr. Keyshawn Anderson; four daughters, Ms. Stefani Harris, Mr. and Mrs. Edward (Mary) Dowdell, Mr. and Mrs. Roderick (Barbara Harris) Tate, Mr. and Mrs. Clifford (Shelia) Lowe; and host of other loving family and friends. Service arrangements entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington, Georgia, 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com. "A Service of Dignity, A Trademark of Excellence."



Funeral Home Information

Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home

1163 Reynolds Street SW

Covington, GA

30014

https://www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com