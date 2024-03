LEE, Ernest William



Ernest William Lee, age 97, of Stockbridge, GA, passed away on March 13, 2024. He was born on February 2, 1927. Ernest was the President of Lee Bros, Inc. A celebration of life will take place at Jonesboro First United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Ben Marion Institute for Social Justice at https://www.benmarioninstitute.org/donate.



