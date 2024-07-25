LAYMAN, Carolyn



"Ginny"



Carolyn V. Layman, Ginny, age 94, of Cumming GA, passed peacefully to join her husband, John H. Layman (Sept/2019), after spending a pleasant summer morning outside with her friends. She was born on September 12, 1929 in the Bronx, New York City but was raised in Yonkers, NY. Ginny attended schools in Yonkers and graduated from Kathrine Gibbs Business school in Manhattan before starting her career. Ginny joined The Texas Company (Texaco, Inc.) as a legal Secretary. She met her husband, John H. Layman, at Texaco. John and Ginny married in 1958 and had two children, Bruce and Nancy. They lived in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY, until 1969 when JCPenney Company transferred them to Atlanta, GA.



Ginny was a talented oil paint artist and an avid gardener. Many of Ginny's paintings adorn her family's homes today. Her garden was comprised of many plants native to Georgia. So much so that she eventually pushed out all lawn grass on their property.



She held various secretarial jobs after raising two children. She worked for Brandon Hall School, Dunwoody and Arkwright-Boston Insurance in Atlanta. When her husband was transferred to Dallas, TX, Ginny took a secretarial job at JCPenney. Both John and Ginny retired from JCPenney in 1991, and returned to their home in Atlanta and to their lake home on Lake Lanier in Gainesville, GA.



In retirement, Ginny did volunteer work with Flying Doctors, Linwood School reading to the children, Meals on Wheels, and worked the bargain shop and food pantry at Oglethorpe Presbyterian Church in Brookhaven, GA. She continued with her love of gardening, always with a smile on her face.



Surviving her are her son, Bruce Layman and Lisa Layman; daughter, Nancy Moseley and Steve Moseley; grandchildren, Amy Hannah (husband, Wes Hannah), Emily Moseley, and Stephen Moseley; brother, Russell Seaman and sister-in-law, Jean Seaman of Rougemont, NC.



Memorial services will be held at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs,10:00 AM, Tuesday, July 30, 2024.



