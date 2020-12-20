Lau, Lilyc Bee-Jin and Kuok-Ding

LAU, Lilyc Bee-Jin and Rev. Kuok-Ding



Lilyc Bee-Jin Lau was called to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec 4th 2020 at age 87. Five days later on Dec 9th 2020, her loving and devoted husband of 60 years, the Rev. Kuok-Ding Lau was called to be with his Lord and Savior, at age 89. They both died from COVID-19 complications in Tulsa, OK. Lilyc and Ding celebrated their 60th Golden Anniversary in Nov 2020. Lilyc is preceded in death by her parents, Mr Lee Cheng Tin and Mdm Saw Chooi Sian. Ding is preceded in death by his parents Rev Peter Hung Ang Lau and Mdm Chien Ming Hee. LIlyc was the eldest of 7 children. Ding was the eldest of 6. Lilyc and Ding have 3 sons, Abel (Emily), Zebedee (Scott Van Derbeck) and Olin (Nicole) as well as 8 grandchildren and 3 step grandchildren. Lilyc and Ding met while they were both missionaries with the Methodist Church in Sarawak, Malaysia. After getting married, they moved to Nashville, TN and Toronto Canada to further their studies where they received their Bachelor and Masters degrees in Education.



In 1964, Lilyc and Ding returned to Malaysia where they both taught at Rajang Teachers College and Batu Lintang Teachers College. Lilyc also taught at St Joseph's and St Teresa's Secondary schools. Ding became the President of Batu Lintang Teachers College and also the Finance Dept Head for the state of Sarawak. In 1978, the Laus immigrated to Centertown, KY. Lilyc taught at McHenry Elementary School and Ding was the Minister at both Centertown and Goshen United Methodist Church. In 1981, the Laus moved to Atlanta where Ding assumed leadership of the Chinese Church in Atlanta at Oak Grove UMC. He helped establish it as the Chinese United Methodist Church and was its only minister until he retired in 1996. Ding also taught English as a Second Language (ESOL) at Cross Keys High School in Atlanta, retiring in 1999. Lilyc taught at Mimosa Elementary School in Roswell from 1981-2000. In 2000, Lilyc retired from teaching to be with Ding so they could both travel and continue their mission work for Christ. They were active members of Oak Grove UMC and also attended InTown Community Church regularly. After retirement, they traveled to China 3 times working with Chinese missionaries.



Lilyc and Ding both lived their lives after the example of their Savior, Jesus Christ. They were committed to spreading the gospel to everyone, everywhere they went. They dedicated their lives to their mission work so many would know the love of Jesus Christ and have life ever lasting.

