Dawn Kramer (nee Heil), 80, formerly of Marietta, died on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, after a long illness. She is survived by her children, Keri (Sean Carr), Brad (Tara), Jill, and Stephanie; and her grandchildren, Greta, Lottie, Maida, and Peter. A celebration of life will be held at H.M. Patterson in Marietta, on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Atlanta Community Food Bank.



