Keyser, Linda

Linda Keyser, loving wife, devoted mother, passed away on December 24, 2023, at the age of 80. Born on August 30, 1943, in Spring Mount, PA, Linda touched the lives of many through her kind-hearted nature, selflessness, and unwavering love for her family. Beyond her role as a homemaker, Linda found joy and fulfillment in various hobbies and volunteer work. She dedicated countless hours to volunteering at numerous hospitals and schools, where she brightened the days of those in need. Linda's passion for quilting and crocheting showcased her talent and creativity, leaving behind cherished handmade treasures for her loved ones to cherish. She also had a special place in her heart for her feline companions, finding solace and companionship in their presence. Linda will be deeply missed by her beloved husband of 57 years, Kenneth Keyser, who stood by her side through thick and thin. She will also be remembered fondly by her son, Rick Keyser; as well as her daughter, Carolyn Keyser, and her significant other, David Bushart. Linda's dedication to her faith was evident through her active involvement at Christ Our Hope Lutheran Church. Additionally, she served as a volunteer chaplain at Christian City for many years, offering spiritual support and comfort to those in need. Preceding Linda in death were her parents, George and Emma Hastings. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Christ Our Hope Lutheran Church. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at Christ Our Hope Lutheran Church, Riverdale, with Reverend Everett Flanigan officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 -1:00 PM prior to the service at the church.



