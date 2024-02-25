KANN, Betsy Holland



Betsy Holland Kann, age 84, passed away peacefully at her home on February 23, 2024. Betsy was born in Atlanta, GA, on March 25, 1939. She graduated from the Westminster Schools and Ohio State University.



She is survived by her three sons, Jeffrey L. Koblitz (Melissa), Alan P. Koblitz (Sally), and Richard S. Koblitz (Karen); her five grandchildren, Brooke C. Koblitz, Brian M. Koblitz (Amanda), Bradley K. Koblitz (Sidney), Lauren K. Koblitz, Megan K. Bradford (Preston); her two step-grandsons, Tyler M. Bloom (Jaimie), Ryan D. Bloom; and her brother, Jack K. Holland (Ellen).



She was predeceased by her husband, James Kann; her parents, Carolyn W. and J. Kurt Holland; her brother, Lewis G. Holland, Sr.; and her grandparents, Paula M. and Jack Weinstock.



Betsy devoted her life to her family and friends. She regularly attended sporting events for her children and grandchildren, and was elected to the Ladies Auxiliary of NYO.



A funeral service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park on Monday, February 26, 2024 at 11:00 AM.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the charity of your choice. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



