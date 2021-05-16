Jones, Edloe

ajc logo
<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689854-01_0_0000689854-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689854-01_0_0000689854-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">JONES, III, Edloe P. "Penny"<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Edloe Pendleton "Penny" Jones III, 81, of Johns Creek, Georgia died Thursday morning, May 13, 2021 with his family at his side. Born in Manning, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Edloe Pendleton "E. P." Jones II and the late Cooper Belle Dickson Jones. "Penny" graduated from Manning High<br/><br/>School and earned his BA in Human Relations from Oglethorpe University and his postgraduate Juris Doctorate degree from Woodrow Wilson College of Law. "Penny" retired as a professional scouter from the Boy Scouts of America after 43 years of service. He was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church in Roswell.<br/><br/>Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 53 years, Mary Jo Jones; one daughter, Mary Beth Bierbaum and her husband, Ben; two grandsons, Ben Jr. and Brandon; one brother, Carter H. Jones and his wife, Mary Jo, and two nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 o'clock Saturday morning, May 22, 2021, at Northminster Presbyterian Church - 2400 Old Alabama Road in Roswell. The church requires that all in attendance wear a mask. </font><p align="center"><br/><font size="2" color="#000000"><u>www.gamblefuneralservice.com.</u></font></p><br/>

