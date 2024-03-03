JOHNSON, Samuel William



After eating a lovely spaghetti dinner on January 12, 2024 with the people he loved most dearly - Luanne; his children, Anna and Will; and mother-in-law, he returned home to watch his nightly game of Jeopardy, and later texted that he had enjoyed the food and fellowship. He had looked noticeably dapper and healthy that evening and was in a jovial humor. Unfortunately that same evening his ailing, weak heart stopped beating instantly causing his arrival at Heaven's Gate, much earlier than anticipated. Perhaps he sensed what was coming and knew that he needed to savor this last night with his family. Sam liked knowing "the logistics" so he might have been a little miffed at his inopportune departure, but we're sure that now he is comfortably seated on his sofa with an Alabama football game or an old western on the TV, a glass of wine in hand and his cat, Daisy, by his side.



On March 10, 1961, Sam was born in Radford, Virginia; the second of four children of Dr. Anne Gentry Johnson Cody and Rev. Dr. Charles Everest Johnson, Jr. Both were English professors who then moved to teach at Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama. Although Sam protested the move by standing on the the back seat floorboards the entire way to Alabama, Jacksonville, and subsequently, Anniston, proved much better than he anticipated and he made lifelong friends in both towns. He loved attending The Donoho School, The Church of St. Michael and All Angels (where his father became the priest), as well as playing golf and tennis at the Anniston Country Club across from his house. He developed a love for literature and music there that would last a lifetime. He attended Vanderbilt University, where he was a history major and a proud Sigma Chi.



After college, he moved to Atlanta to begin a 37-year career as a property tax consultant. In 1988 he attended a Super Bowl party with a fellow Vandy pal, and met the love of his life, Luanne. They married, had two children, divorced after 11 years, married again, and then divorced after 11 years. Nine years later they were still the best of friends, and he took comfort in living very close to his family and meeting Luanne, most Sundays.



At his church of 30 years, St. James United Methodist Church, he relished loudly singing hymns, contributing his beautiful voice to the men's chorus, and in the 2000s participating in church musicals and drama productions, especially Pirates of Penzance. He cherished connecting with congregants after the service as well as his role as Communion Steward.



Sam delighted in reading and music. He often had a book in the den, the bathroom, and on the nightstand. He particularly enjoyed American history as well as cerebral mysteries, although oddly, he liked to reread them multiple times. A great favorite was John D. McDonald who Sam's musical mentor Jimmy Buffett recommended in the song "Incommunicado." A favorite quote from Sam was, "Travis McGee's still in Cedar Key, that's what ol' John McDonald said." Sam was a huge fan of Jimmy Buffett and loved to listen to his favorites on his patio as the sun went down. It's five-0-clock somewhere, Sam and Jimmy!



Sam's other great pastime was watching sports - especially SEC football (Alabama and Vandy) and the Braves. He wasn't picky though; tennis, golf, and basketball were all on the menu. He regularly called or texted during Alabama games to say "Roll Tide Roll ." Sam also adored westerns; everyday he took a break from 11:00-12:00 to watch The Virginian, and his favorite movie was True Grit; the 1969 version with John Wayne as well as the 2010 version with Jeff Bridges. He loved when Ned Pepper said to Rooster Cogburn, "I call that bold talk for a one-eyed fat man!" and Rooster's reply, "Fill your hands, you son of a bitch!" It never got old for him.



Sam is survived by Luanne, Will and Anna Glenn Johnson; siblings, Charles E. Johnson III, Mary Laurie Cece, and Margaret Torell; six beloved Gentry cousins and numerous wonderful nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held on March 8, 2024 at 2:00 PM at St. James United Methodist Church, 4400 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta, GA 30342. A reception will follow at the fellowship hall. Donations in his name may be made to St. James UMC or to The Church of St. Michael and All Angels, 1000 W. 18th St., Anniston, Alabama 36201.



Sam loved to talk and was a man of many words. In his honor, go call a friend or say hello to a stranger and make their day. Roll Tide Roll Sammy!



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com