Obituaries

Johnson, Rachel

1 hour ago

JOHNSON, Rachel

Age 48, of Tucker, GA, passed April 7, 2024. Funeral Service Friday, April 26, 2024 at 10 AM; Honey Creek Woodlands. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

