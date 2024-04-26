JOHNSON, Rachel
Age 48, of Tucker, GA, passed April 7, 2024. Funeral Service Friday, April 26, 2024 at 10 AM; Honey Creek Woodlands. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC