Johnson, Margul

1 hour ago

JOHNSON, Margul Cherry "Margie"

Margul Cherry Johnson, 99, of Atlanta, died April 1, 2024 in Jonesboro Assisted Living.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, April 13, at Heritage Funeral Home and Chapel in Marietta, Georgia. The family will receive friends during the visitation hours on Friday, April 12, from 6:00-8:00 PM.

In celebrating the life of this remarkable mother, Mrs. Margul "Margie"Cherry Johnson, at 99 years old, we honor a woman whose love and dedication shaped the lives of seven children. Her journey, marked by selflessness and devotion, reflects the essence of family. Today, let us acknowledge the sacrifices made, the lessons taught, and the unwavering love that has been a guiding light for generations. May her legacy inspire us to cherish the bonds of family and emulate the profound love she has bestowed upon us all.

Margie was born August 19, 1924, in Madison, Georgia, to the late Mattie B. Jackson and Calvin Jackson. She transitioned to glory on April 1, 2024, at the age of 99, surrounded by her loved ones.

Margie graduated from her beloved Booker T. Washington High School in Atlanta, Georgia in 1946.

Margie was married to the Reverend Dr. Robert Lee Johnson Sr. for 49 years. Together, they served as Pastor and First Lady of Zion Baptist Church in Marietta, Georgia for over 35 years.

Margie and Robert had seven children including, Robert Lee Johnson Jr. (deceased), Brenda Joyce Wright, Alphonso Lopato Johnson (deceased), Carolyn Maxine Johnson (deceased), Calvin McKinley Johnson (deceased), Margul Retha Woolfolk (Ralph III), and Robin Denise Johnson.

Margie enjoyed being a businesswoman, where she owned Cherry's Beauty Salon and Florist in Atlanta, Georgia.

She will be dearly missed. She was thought of as the matriarch of the family who imparted valuable and truthful words of advice to her loved ones. She was notorious for her sayings that guided her children and grandchildren throughout life's journey.

Margie leaves to cherish her memories her daughters and grandchildren, Robert Lee Johnson III (Freida), Rodney Johnson Sr., Randal Johnson, Raquel Shaw (Rodney), Reginald Johnson (Kara), Chad Wright (Noriko), Chay Wright, Leslie Johnson, Lola Thoms (Gregory), April Lewis (Nick), Ralph Woolfolk IV (Cara), Ryan Woolfolk, Robert Woolfolk, Bernard Long, Jasmine Johnson, and Margie Johnson. She also will be missed by her son-in-law, Ralph Woolfolk III; and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

