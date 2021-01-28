IBATA, David



David Ibata (66) passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 in Kennesaw, GA. He is survived by wife (Patricia), three children, Elizabeth, Andrew, Karen Larson (Josiah), and two grandchildren. The service will be streamed online, please contact immediate family for the link. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the YoungLife Organization (http://giving.younglife.org/rochester) or The Asian American Journalist Association Chicago (Chase Quick Pay: chicagoaaja@gmail.com) in David's honor.

