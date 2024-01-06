HUDSON, John Stephen



John Stephen Hudson, 87, passed away peacefully in Marietta, Georgia, on December 23, 2023. Steve was born on October 1, 1936, in Dothan, Alabama and he attended high school in Cottondale, Florida. He then attended the University of Florida where he met JoAnn Howsman, and they were married their senior year in 1957. While at the university, he also served as President of both Phi Delta Theta and the Interfraternity Council. Steve started his business career at Southern Bell, where he met many lifelong friends. He then successfully transitioned into the banking industry, and he ultimately rose to serve as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Flagship National Bank of Miami and as a director of Flagship Banks, Inc.



Steve was very active in the greater Miami community. He was on the Board of Trustees of both the University of Miami and Florida International University, where he served as President of the Trustees. Steve was president of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce. He was an active member of the Orange Bowl Committee over many years and was proud to serve as Orange Bowl President in 1981. Also in 1981, Steve was awarded the Gold Medallion Award for Communal Service by The B'nai B'rith Foundation for his outstanding commitment to the greater Miami community.



Steve was very proud of his large family and was loved by all in individual and special ways. He will always be known for his great sense of humor, sharp wit, and gregarious personality. He was a loving husband to his wife of 59 years, JoAnn Howsman Hudson; father to his son, Bryan Stephen Hudson (Jackie); daughters, Carrie Hudson Kennedy and Joanna Hudson Chancy (Mark); and son, John Aubrey Hudson (Erin). He deeply loved his 14 grandchildren: April (Chase), Dirk, Emily (Taylor), Elizabeth, Amanda (Alex), Chris (Christina), Ryan (Stephanie), Hannah, Hudson (Amber), Henry (Avery), Hattie, Avery, John Aubrey, and Alden; and his 12 great-grandchildren: Aiden, Raleigh, Sidney, Titus, Caleb, Jack, Rosie, Rory, Campbell, Hayes, Charlie, and Teddy. He was preceded in death by JoAnn Hudson; his sister, Susie Hudson Barber; and his parents, Marie Lingo Hudson and Aubrey Jefferson Hudson.



Steve was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Marietta, Georgia, and he and JoAnn were instrumental in the formation of the Community Presbyterian Church in Celebration, Florida, where he will be interred beside JoAnn during a family celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to foundation.wellstar.org designating Wellstar Hospice Care at Kennesaw Mountain or michaeljfox.org regarding Parkinson's Research.



