HOTALING, Richard Lewis "Dick"



Richard Lewis "Dick" Hotaling of Brookhaven, died April 23, 2024, at the Atlanta VA Medical Center. He was 95.



Born July 2, 1928, in West Palm Beach, FL, he was the son of the late Ernie E. Hotaling and Frances Thompson Hotaling.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Hotaling; and his wife of 61 years, Marcelle Walsh Hotaling.



He left high school at age 15 to enlist in the U.S. Navy during World War II. A gunner's mate and helmsman, he served on the USS Ebert, a destroyer's escort, in both the North Atlantic and Pacific oceans. He was discharged from the Navy in 1946 and returned to high school, graduating in 1947. He then attended Georgia Institute of Technology, graduating in 1951 with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering. He spent most of his career as a building contractor in the Atlanta area, owning his business, Dick Hotaling Construction Co., and erecting homes in both Fulton and DeKalb counties.



He is survived by his son, Richard Hotaling (Lynn) of Cullowhee, NC; his daughter, Robin Gaylor (Mike) of Maysville; his six grandchildren, Jamie Armour (Lee), Roni Gaylor-McDonald (Eric), Ty Gaylor (Danielle), Elizabeth Hotaling (Brad Cline), Ellen Girardi (Nick) and Scott Hotaling; his 13 great-grandchildren, Harley, Mckinzie and Peyton Gaylor; Michael Smith; Leah, Will and Phillip Armour; Chaz, Draike and Brealynn McDonald; Jacob and Julia Cline; and Rose Girardi; and his special friend, Patricia Levy.



A Celebration of Life is planned for noon on Saturday, May 18, at Mt. Vernon Village in Sandy Springs. Burial was at Crestlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.



