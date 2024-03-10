Obituaries

Horton-Habit, Cheryl

1 hour ago

HORTON-HABIT, Cheryl

Cheryl grew up in Atlanta and attended Brenau University, where she graduated as a member of the Phi Mu sorority with a triple major in History, Political Science, and English. Following the conclusion of her studies, Cheryl went on to work for the Federal Bureau of Investigation before transitioning to a career in dental care. Cheryl was a beloved mother, sister, and daughter and will be deeply missed. She will be remembered as a voracious reader with a love of history, cooking, holiday-themed decorations, and the beach. Cheryl had an immense talent for connecting with others as well as a talent for interior design. Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Billy F. Horton; husband, Franklin H. Habit II; and pets, Hugo, Biggie, Sam, Samantha, Sheeba, Little, Little Sampsonette, Sly, and Roxie. She is survived by her mother, Rose Horton; sister, Lynda Horton; and two children, Hannah Habit and Franklin Habit III.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

In Atlanta stump speech, Biden promises to restore Roe, preserve democracy5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

At Georgia rally, Trump says his policies would have prevented Laken Riley’s death
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trump blasts Willis at Georgia campaign stop
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Biden and Trump campaign in Georgia
9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Biden and Trump campaign in Georgia
9h ago

Credit: TNS

Before pausing Georgia factory, Rivian struggled to meet expectations
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Luck, Andrew
Brown, Lettie
1h ago
Cook, Constance
1h ago
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
18h ago
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
High school basketball: Championship week recaps
4h ago