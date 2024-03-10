HORTON-HABIT, Cheryl



Cheryl grew up in Atlanta and attended Brenau University, where she graduated as a member of the Phi Mu sorority with a triple major in History, Political Science, and English. Following the conclusion of her studies, Cheryl went on to work for the Federal Bureau of Investigation before transitioning to a career in dental care. Cheryl was a beloved mother, sister, and daughter and will be deeply missed. She will be remembered as a voracious reader with a love of history, cooking, holiday-themed decorations, and the beach. Cheryl had an immense talent for connecting with others as well as a talent for interior design. Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Billy F. Horton; husband, Franklin H. Habit II; and pets, Hugo, Biggie, Sam, Samantha, Sheeba, Little, Little Sampsonette, Sly, and Roxie. She is survived by her mother, Rose Horton; sister, Lynda Horton; and two children, Hannah Habit and Franklin Habit III.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com