Horton, Elizabeth

Elizabeth Horton, known affectionately as Betty, peacefully passed away on January 14, 2024, at the age of 96 in Marietta, GA at Sterling Estates. Born on August 17, 1927, in Camden, New Jersey, to Clyde and Julia Easterbrook, Betty lived a remarkable life filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.



Betty will be deeply missed by her loving children, Jim Horton (Cheryl), Carol Horton Pugh (Mitch), Tom Horton (Barbara), Pete Horton (Kathy), Nancy Borda (Luke), Bill Horton (Maura), Lisa Pavloff (Bobby); as well as her 19 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James C. "Jim" Horton; her grandson, James (Jimmy) Horton; her parents; her sister, Patricia Murro; and her brother, Frank Easterbrook.



Betty attended Newton High School in MA, where she graduated in 1945, then Cornell University, graduating pre-med with the class of 1949.



She met Jim in Long Island, NY in 1950. They fell in love, married in 1951 and started their family together. A devout member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Betty found solace and strength in her faith. She raised a family of seven that adored her, and she set an example of being smart, strong, responsible, independent, and loving, to which they aspire.



In her leisure time, Betty enjoyed playing bridge at expert levels, and teaching many grandchildren to play chess. She enjoyed social time with close friends and dear neighbors, keeping many of those friendships throughout her life. Before meeting Jim, she had not been west of Ithaca, NY. Jim took her around the world, resulting in many exciting travel adventures.



A memorial service honoring Betty's life will take place on Friday, January 19, 2024, 1 PM at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church Chapel in Atlanta, GA, with a reception in the McDonough room immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Myotonic Dystrophy Association at www.myotonic.org or the charity of your choice.



The family would like to thank her caregivers, especially Eva and Haja, and all the staff at Sterling Estates-East Cobb who took loving care of Ms. Betty.



Betty's legacy of love, kindness, and unwavering faith will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. She leaves behind a profound impact on her family, friends, and community. May her soul find eternal peace.





