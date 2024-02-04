HONEYCUTT, Daniel "Dan" Edward



It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Dan Honeycutt, aged 74, on January 15, 2024, at his home in Marietta, GA. Dan was born on November 5, 1949 in Texas City, Texas to Guy and Margaret Honeycutt. He is survived by Ellen Applegath Honeycutt, his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 53 years. Dan and Ellen had a generous and welcoming definition of family, and Dan is survived by many who called him Dad: Sally, Rosi, Mark, Ingrid, Efren; and many more who called him Grampa: Alondra, Jorge, Karla, Emily, Juniper, Luke, Hazel, and Zaahir. Dan provided a stable home and a strong foundation for his own children and those he and Ellen welcomed into the family, transforming lives and leaving a legacy that continues in them. Dan was known for his brilliant mind and passionate dedication to his hobbies. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in to support need-based scholarships at Georgia Tech. Contributions may be made online at mygeorgiatech.gatech.edu/giving/special. Please note "In Memory of Dan Honeycutt – Engineering Need-Based Scholarship."



