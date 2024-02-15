Hine, Edward

HINE, Jr., Edward West



Edward West Hine, Jr., known by Ed, was born on December 26, 1952 in Rome, Georgia, the first son of Edward West and Barbara Brown Hine. He passed unexpectedly at his residence in Rome on February 10th, 2024.



His wife, Linda Harris, who was the love of his life, predeceased him, as did his father, but Ed is survived by their three sons, John (Stacey), Taylor (Brie) and Ben (Sarah); and seven grandchildren, Mac (12), John (12), Keegan (10), Anne (9), Darden (9), Harris (6) and Scarlett (1), whom he loved and adored. Ed is also survived by his mother, his sister, Anne Lee; his brothers, Henry, Charlie and Bob; and a host of nieces and nephews. In recent years, his companion, Debra Elovich brought him great joy.



Ed was a cum laude alumnus of Darlington School and an alumnus of Emory, where he earned both his undergraduate and Juris Doctorate degrees with honors. He was admitted to the bar in Georgia and practiced law in Rome for over forty years, where he spent the majority of his time supporting local small business owners. Early in his career he served as a Georgia State Senator, where he was elected three times in the eighties, "Undefeated and unindicted," as he was fond of saying. During his legislative career he worked as a key member of the Gang of Five who created the state's first ethics commission and developed, introduced and ultimately passed campaign finance reform legislation. His service was an immense source of pride.



Ed was an avid traveler who cherished adventures with a group of wonderful friends. His trips took him to the Galapagos Islands, African safaris and French vineyards among many other destinations. He also considered himself a historian particularly focused on early American history. His Christmas wish list seemed to always feature obscure books and source documents, he had a preference for details not filtered by others.



Ed was an active member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church of Rome, where he served faithfully as a junior and senior warden and on too many committees to recount.



Ed loved to cook and share meals with friends and family, particularly his grandchildren. In his later years, he was often found delivering pound cake, soup or bolognese to loved ones. Sometimes to help heal the sick and sometimes just because. He viewed these acts of kindness as a ministry, literally and figuratively feeding those for whom he cared.



The family will receive friends at the home of Sarah and Ben McElrath on February 20, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Ed's ashes will be interred on February 21, 2024 at 10:00 AM in a private family service at Myrtle Hill, and there will be a memorial service at St. Peter's Episcopal Church of Rome on February 21, 2024 at 11:00 AM with the Rev. John Herring and the Rev. David Boyd officiating.



The family of Edward West Hine, Jr., requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Community Foundation for Greater Rome.



