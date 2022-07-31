HARTMAN, Keith



It is with deep sadness that we report that Keith Ardin Hartman, 66, of Lilburn, GA died in his home on July 26, 2022. The first of three children born to Ardin G. Hartman and Mary Ann Hatchel Hartman, Keith was a naturally charismatic and ambitious child, becoming an Eagle Scout at the age of 15, serving as a student clerk for Max Cleland in Georgia's State Senate, and graduating from Avondale High School as the Class President in 1974. In August 1975, Keith married Carol King on his family's farm, Red Arrow Ranch, where the two would later build a house and raise their children.



For 25 years, Keith ran a carpentry and general contracting business specializing in restoring the Victorian and craftsman homes in Grant Park and other East Atlanta neighborhoods, and after it was razed by a catastrophic fire in 1985, Keith led the efforts to rebuild the education building of Grant Park's St. Paul United Methodist Church. In the early 2000s, Keith returned to Georgia State and completed his Bachelor's degree then proceeded to the University of Georgia to earn his Masters of Social Work. For 15 years, Keith worked as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker helping people process their grief, work through marital and family conflicts, and learn to cope with the onset of dementia and other age-related conditions. In his spare time, Keith enjoyed spending time with his family and working to maintain Red Arrow Ranch.



Keith is survived by his wife, Carol King Hartman, his sisters (Karen and Cheryl), his three children (Ben, Bradley, and Elizabeth) and their spouses who he considered his children (Lane, Heather, and Kane), his six grandchildren (Erica, Toby, Julian, Carter, Michael, and Eli), and a whole host of cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ardin (2000) and Mary Ann (2016).



The family welcomes all who knew and loved Keith to join them on August 6 at St. Paul United Methodist Church at 501 Grant Street, SE Atlanta, GA 30312 for visitation from 12:30 PM-2PM, and a Memorial service beginning at 2PM. We are mindful that COVID remains an issue, so masks are encouraged but not required. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to either St. Paul UMC (www.stpaulgrantpark.org) or the Center for Puppetry Arts (www.puppet.org; 1404 Spring St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30309).

