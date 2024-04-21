HART, Patricia



Patricia "Patsy" Crouch Hart, loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother, passed away April 1, 2024 after a valiant battle with cancer. Patsy lived her life with her whole heart, loving her family, friends, students, and the Green Bay Packers. She was a dedicated special education teacher bringing dignity, learning, and heart to all who entered her classroom. When not teaching, the babbling brooks, campfires, hikes, and mountain views of the outdoors were her sanctuary. Playing soccer and later coaching her children's teams were also favorite pastimes.



She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Thomas Keith Hart; three children, Phillip Taylor Hart (Jeannie), Melissa Maria Dailey (Chris), Nicole Lee Thompson (Josh); a stepson, Keith Hart (Kim), 10 grandchildren; sisters, Donna Jacobs (Jeff), Mary Alice Browning; and a brother, Joseph R. Crouch (Joan).



A Celebration of Live will be held at a future date.



Patsy loved the butterflies at Callaway Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests contributions to Callaway Gardens: https://www.callawaygardens.com/the-gardens/support-the-gardens/



