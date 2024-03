HALL, Willard Eugene "Gene"



Willard Eugene "Gene" Hall passed away February 23, 2024, surrounded by his adoring family. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 23, 2024 at 10:30 AM, at The Church of the Apostles, 3585 Northside Pkwy., NW, Atlanta, GA 30327.



