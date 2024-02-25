HALL, Ronald Leslie



Ronald Leslie Hall, an Army veteran whose career in aviation spanned more than four decades, died February 11, 2024 after a brief illness. He was several months short of his 90th birthday.



Born May 4, 1934 to Ruth and William Hall in Cambridge, Massachusetts, he graduated from Arlington High School in 1952 and then enlisted in the Army and served in both Japan and Korea as Staff Sergeant.



After his release, Ron joined Northeast Airlines as an aircraft dispatcher. In 1960, he married the former Anne Rawson, a union that endured for more than 60 years. The couple had five children.



The Northeast/Delta Airlines merger brought Ron and his family to Atlanta in 1972. He retired in 1999 dedicating 43 years to the airline industry.



Ron was a devoted Catholic and parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church for 54 years, as well as a 65-year member of the American Legion.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Richard; his daughter, Zita Baine; and his grandson, Donald Cole Baine. He is survived by his wife, his children, Stacy Barker (Bruce), Thomas Hall (Susan), Erin Smith (Dwight), Lawrence; and six grandchildren, Megan Sivewright (Charles), Ryan Hall, Katherine Smith, Kyle Smith (Callie), Kevin Smith, and Brendan Hall; as well as three great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 10 AM on March 1, 2024 at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 7171 Glenridge Drive, Atlanta, GA 30328.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com