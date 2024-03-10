HAGAN, Samuel C.



Samuel C. Hagan, a noted tenor and Atlanta native, born April 24, 1942, died of a heart attack on Sunday, March 3, 2024.



Sam received critical acclaim from numerous music critics, but Scott Cain of the Atlanta Journal/Constitution summed up Sam's talent precisely. He referred to Sam as "[the] voice of an angel." From 1974 through 1979, Sam sang all the tenor solos for the Atlanta Symphony under Robert Shaw, including numerous Christmas Messiah concerts, opera evenings, and summer park concerts. Most symphony subscribers during that era will remember Sam's tenor voice coming from the lighting booth of Symphony Hall for the Berlioz Requiem. For 41 years, he was the tenor soloist for St. Luke's Episcopal Church's annual Messiah sing along.



Sam was a regular soloist for other orchestra and choral groups, including the Charleston Symphony, Piccolo Spoleto ("What Hagan has is class. Robert Jones, New York Times), Carolina Pro Musica, North Carolina Symphony, Macon Symphony, Albany Symphony, Columbus Symphony, Dekalb Symphony, Atlanta Pops, Cobb Symphony, Emory Orchestra, Rome Symphony, Augusta Choral Society, Arizona Masterworks Chorale, Atlanta Bach Choir, Atlanta Master Chorale.



He was also well-known in the opera community, including his Sportin' Life from Porgy and Bess for the Atlanta Symphony and the Cleveland Orchestra's recording of that opera as Robbins and Crabman. He sang major roles for Southern Regional Opera, Atlanta Opera, Atlanta Music Festival, Atlanta Repertoire Opera, New Atlanta Productions, Onyx Opera, Atlanta Master Chorale.



He was featured at the Flagstaff Festival with Skitch Henderson, at the 1988 Habitat for Humanity Convention, U.S. Conference for Mayors, the inaugurations of Mayor Maynard Jackson and President Jimmy Carter, and toured as soloist with choral groups from Atlanta, Charleston, and Phoenix to Mexico, Canada, England, Germany, Austria, and Spain. He toured with Mac Frampton, The 3 Inspirational Tenors, and 5 Points. He served as tenor staff soloist or cantor at numerous Atlanta churches and synagogues, including First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, The Temple, North Avenue Presbyterian, and, most recently, St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church. He cantored a Mass for Pope John Paul II at the Vatican, probably the only non-Catholic, Black American to hold this honor.



Sam earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Clark College, a Master of Science in Biochemistry from Georgia State University, and did graduate work in biochemistry at Emory University and Georgia State University. He taught biology and chemistry at Westminster School and Atlanta Metropolitan College.



Besides music and science, Sam enjoyed gardening, trips to national parks and Europe, and homebuilding.



Sam is survived by his wife of 50 years, Martha Hagan; sister, Mary Ann Blossomgame; brothers-in-law, Jimmie Smith and Marcellus McKeever; sister-in-law, Dr. Sharon Cregier; nephews, Dr. Jimmie M. (Ann) Smith and Jevon Smith; nieces, Carol McKeever, Jocelyn Smith; grandnephews, Edwyn Cain, Kenneth Hines, Jimmie M. Smith, Jr., Marcel Smith, and Robert Blossomgame; grandnieces, Tora Hines, Mariella Smith (Jordan), Porsha Smith, Vanika Blossomgame, and Vakesha Blossomgame. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Carolyn McKeever and Marjorie Smith.



A memorial service will be held in the fall. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Atlanta Master Chorale (AtlantaMasterChorale.org/donate, P. O. Box 133201, Atlanta, 30333) or the Atlanta Opera (https://www.atlantaopera.org/give/ 1575 Northside Drive, NW, Suite 350, Atlanta, 30318).



